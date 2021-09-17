Activist group pushes to provide undocumented immigrants with driver’s licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We’ve been fighting for licenses actually since it was taken away in 2008.”

Last month Movimiento Cosecha, a group that fights for the rights of undocumented immigrants, traveled across the state to mobilize Michiganders in hopes of getting a seat at the table.

Today was supposed to be a triumph, but instead…

“I feel indignant. I feel cheated. I feel that my representatives are not doing their jobs which is to legislate, which is giving hearings and passing laws or deny laws – but to follow the process.”

As to why the hearing was canceled, a spokesperson for House Speaker Jason Wentworth told 6 News he asked the chair of the House Rules and Competitiveness Committee to cancel the hearing because several members raised issues with the policy.

Those concerns were about the “drive safe” bills that would open the door for people who can’t verify legal presence in Michigan to obtain a license and the need to finalize a budget this week.

After learning the hearing was canceled, the group of protesters decided to rally inside the capitol and had this message to share:

“The next time the hearing happens we’re going to be here 34 times more than we came today to make sure that Congress does its job.”