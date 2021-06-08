Actor Jeff Daniels to star in ads calling for Line 5 shutdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The National Wildlife Federation is launching new ads that are calling for the shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline — with a familiar face appearing in these new commercials.

Emmy-award winning actor Jeff Daniels will star in the new ads. Daniels is known for roles in films like 1994’s “Dumb and Dumber”, 2015’s “The Martian”, and HBO’s “The Newsroom.” He is also a graduate of Central Michigan University.

The National Wildlife Foundation says the ads are meant to raise awareness of the dangers posed by Line 5.

Enbridge Energy, which owns the pipeline, has released ads of its own insisting that Line 5 is safe and necessary.