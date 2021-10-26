Adams Township clerk removed from election responsibilities

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Bureau of Elections has removed the Adams Township clerk from her election responsibilities, including next week’s election.

This comes after the clerk failed to comply with legal requirements, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast’s office will supervise Adams Township elects until further notice, Benson said.

“The voters of Adams Township expect, deserve, and have a right to have their election carried out in accordance with all state and federal laws,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I am confident that the Hillsdale County Clerk’s office will administer the election in a manner that ensures that it is legal, transparent, and secure.”

Benson said that the Adams Township clerk didn’t allow “preventative maintenance on voting equipment, a necessary safeguard to ensure tabulators and voter assist terminals used by voters with disabilities are functioning properly on Election Day.”

The Secretary of State’s Office also states the clerk said she was unwilling to complete required certifications of Public Accuracy Testing on voting machines and said she may try to do future elections without the certified voting equipment picked by Hillsdale County.

After multiple back-and-forths, the clerk refused to say she would do her legal requirements, Benson said.

Today, Hillsdale County clerk Marney Kast said while she is frustrated by the situation, her office will run the Adams Township election.

“The news release on October 25th from the Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, speaks for itself. I can tell you that I am not happy about running this upcoming November 2nd special election in Adams Township as my staff is already taxed to the limit.

However, I am willing to serve the electors and run this election in the North Adams-Jerome Public School District during this difficult time.”