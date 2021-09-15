Additional food assistance benefits to be issued in September

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in September. This is due to struggles the COVID- 19 pandemic caused.

Some Michiganders recieved additional food assistance starting at the beginning of the pandemic in April of 2020. In May of 2021, all households eligible recieved extra monthly benefits. Additional benefits are being offered in Sept. 18-28 to ensure no one is struggling to put food on the table.

“No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am grateful to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for working hard to keep our communities safe and healthy. If we continue working with our federal partners and putting Michiganders first, we can continue delivering real change that makes a difference in people’s lives and help usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities and small businesses.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

This federal funding from the Biden administration provides the additional money for resources to feed 1.25 million Michiganders.

Families who are eligible for food assistance will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge card from Sept 18-28.

“MDHHS remains committed to continuing to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table. Addressing food insecurity is one of the department’s top priorities and becomes even more important during a pandemic.” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel

All eligible households will receive an increase of $95 monthly. Benefits depend on household size and are as follows: One person ($234), two people ($430), three people ($616), four people ($782), five people ($929), six people ($1,114), seven people ($1232), eight people ($1408).

To check your current benefits balance go online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or call a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.