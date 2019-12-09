The holiday season is here and for some families it can be a struggle to make sure their children have gifts to open, but there is help.
The Community Action Agency in Jackson, recognizes this financial hardship for families.
So they created the “Adopt a Family” program.
Which has been around for over a decade now.
Adopt-A-Family program helps those in need
