LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Fire Officials say two people were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.

An adult and a kid were pulled out in the area of Shaw St. and Lake Dr., which is south of Lake Lansing Park, officials said.

The rescue crews were first called to the area at 9:06 a.m. and when they got there they saw the two people in the water. According to the fire official, the two people were under the water by the time they got there, but they don’t think they had been in there long.

A kayak was also found nearby, but they’re still not sure how they ended up in the water.

The teams who arrived put on their ice water rescue suits and pulled the two people out.

The exact condition of the two people is unknown at the time, but officials called their condition ‘serious’ and said they were taken to the hospital.

The Meridian Township Fire Department and Meridian Police Department responded to the incident.