ADVISORY: ‘Do Not Eat’ deer near Oscoda Township

With nearly 38,000 state employees facing a possible temporary layoff, WLNS 6 News obtained a document outlining what state services would be shutdown if the governor and Republicans do not reach a budget deal before October 1st.

"Obviously I'm concerned with the most state employees in my district," said Senator Curtis Hertel.

"We're going to come to an agreement," said Senator Wayne Schmidt.

The senator may be right but there is no budget agreement now and only 12 days left before the government shutdown deadline.

This week, the state budget director wrote to state employees telling them which state services would be closed and which would stay open if no budget deal is reached.

The 1200 Michigan State Troopers will remain on the job along with the state prison, parole systems and the state's only psychiatric hospital. Michigan's child protective service agents will also remain on the job. Additionally, the Big Mac, international and blue water bridges will remain open.

The state trooper and correction officer training schools will close, along with the state lottery shutting down and the state liquor control commission will stop selling alcohol. State financial aid for college students will be cut off as well as state revenue sharing payments to local governments.

"I have some faith in the goodwill of everybody in the process and hopefully we don't get there," said Hertel.

With republicans headed to Mackinac Island for a political conference this weekend, the governor fired off a letter asking the two GOP leaders to finish their budget and send it to her before they leave town.

The house speaker says he's happy to brief the governor on the budget before he leaves.

"The leader and the speaker have been talking to her and they are chatting," said Schmidt. "That's why some of these tit for tat things , some from the executive office, that part of the games down here, but at the end of the day, they'll put together a good budget."