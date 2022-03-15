LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 40% of people in the United States back in 2020 who had mental health conditions didn’t get the help they needed due to the lack of resources. Advocates gathered at the State Capitol to meet with lawmakers in hopes of getting more funding and making mental health a priority.

Vicky Mennare is the Board Co-Chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Michigan. She says the foundation “wants to do everything that we can to reduce that suicide rate. And being here today is one of those things that we can do.”

Advocates with their own personal experiences shared their stories with lawmakers, with the goal of getting them to pay for programs to help people like Jane Trestain’s son, Jake.

Trestain says “For me personally, my son Jake died by suicide in November 2018, and after he passed away, I knew based on the circumstances in which he passed away, that something needed to be done with some public policy and there needed to be some changes made.”

One thing Jane and others plan on presenting to lawmakers is transitioning The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a three-digit number, just like dialing 911, it would be 988.

Mennare mentions that while the 10-digit number is great, “the 988 3-digit number is going to be easier to remember and faster for people who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Statistics show that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Michigan. This hits close to home for many parents who have lost their children, like Tom and Holly Ram, who lost their son to suicide.

He says “my wife Holly speaks to people on the phone all the time to try to get them to understand the difficulties with a kid who has a mental and how to deal with it. Because it’s a parental issue too. It’s how you parent a child who has depression.”

Advocates like the Rams and others want everyone to know if you ever need help, it’s always okay to reach out. Holly Ram continues, saying “It’s okay not to be okay. and I think that most people face that. and hiding that just adds to the anxiety.”



If you or someone you know needs help, the Suicide Prevention lifeline is always open.