LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Advocates supporting more action for Michiganders living with mental health issues rallied at the Capitol Wednesday.

Leaders with the Mental Health Association in Michigan and The Arc Michigan organized the rally to raise awareness.

The Michigan branch of Mental Health America said the group gets a consistent stream of calls and emails from families struggling to navigate the state’s mental health system.

Sherri Boyd, Executive Director of The Arc Michigan, hopes lawmakers will better understand how the community mental health system is funded.

She added that when people come into legislative work, they don’t know how mental health is funded, especially with funding changes made over time.

“We would hope people would understand what services are supposed to be offered at a local level,” Boyd said.