Aerial treatment to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis postponed due to inclement weather

LANSING, Mich. — Aerial treatment to protect against Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the announcement Sunday evening alerting people of the changes to the schedule.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill. People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses. Persons younger than age 15 and over age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical provider. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases.

More information, including a Frequently Asked Questions document, are available at Michigan.gov/EEE.