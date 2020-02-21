After 80 trips around the Earth, Michigan bus driver retires

The numbers are overwhelming. One in three people in Jackson are living in poverty, and the annual income for a family of four is less than $29,000 according to recent studies done by the United Way. Now Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, and a team of community leaders are ready to fight back.

"We have a real structural problem especially in the city, and we need to work on that. That's why the United Way's sole mission now is to get 5,000 of those households on a pathway to self sufficiency," said President, and CEO of the United Way in Jackson, Ken Toll.