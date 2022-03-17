GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Court is set to reconvene Thursday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

Court was originally supposed to reconvene Monday, but the trial was put on hold after “an essential trial participant” tested positive for COVID-19, court documents say. A source told News 8 that person is an attorney involved in the case.

The third day of testimony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will run to around 2 p.m.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

During the first week, a jury of 12 with six alternates was sat Monday, the defense and prosecutors gave their opening statements Tuesday and testimony began.

The FBI on Thursday detailed the gadgets that were used to track the suspects, including pole cams, special cameras to photograph license plates and recording devices planted in key fobs.

An FBI agent testified that the agency wrapped up the investigation in October 2020 after learning the suspects were trying to get ingredients for a bomb.

“There was a real concern they might obtain real-life explosives,” the agent testified.

There were no proceedings on Friday.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.