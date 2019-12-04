After months of wrangling, state lawmakers forge budget deal

After nearly two months of partisan wrangling between Republican state lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, 6 News has learned that an apparent deal has been reached.

Just before 5:00 p.m. the Senate passed the budget bills and the House will now take up the measures.

As of yesterday, four of five Republican legislative leaders were ready to agree to a deal with Whitmer that would restore funding to a variety of state services.

In October the Republican-lead Legislature approved a budget and Whitmer used her line item veto pen to order 147 line-item vetoes totaling a historic $947 million.

Since then the governor has been urging lawmakers to negotiate a supplemental budget that would include funding core public health and safety needs.

Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey, who during a recent break used derogatory terms to describe the governor and Democrats as “(expletive deleted) crazy”, was the apparent final holdout among legislative leadership in making the budget deal.

Next week, 6 News is told lawmakers will come back as another part of this deal to address the administrative board problem that the Republicans had with the governor.

Apparently they have worked out some language on that as well, which is being reviewed.