After nearly 40 years, father charged with murder in Ann Arbor cold case

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Charges have been issued in a cold case that has been going on for 39 years.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that her department has charged Isiah Williams with one count of open murder in Washtenaw County’s 15th District Court.

Isiah Williams’ daughter Olisa Williams has been missing for 39 years and is presumed dead.

She was taken from her mother Denise Frazier-Daniel’s arms during a physical altercation on April 29, 1982.

Olisa was just 9-months-old at the time.

That was the last time Frazier-Daniel saw her daughter alive.

At the time, the couple had been living in Ohio, but both had family and friends in Michigan.

Williams has a long history of domestic violence against Frazier-Daniel.

“Every time my office takes on a potential case, we commit to a thorough review to properly evaluate if charges are warranted Law enforcement though dedicated to protecting the public and securing justice for victims – sometimes falls short. In those instances, my office is ready to give cases another look to ensure the right decision is made. I appreciate the diligence that went into reviewing both of these cases, and it is my sincere hope this step brings some comfort to the victims’ families.” Michigan Attorney, General Dana Nessel

Frazier-Daniel never stopped searching for her daughter and became very involved with missing person organizations over the years.

She also took action to actively have contact with police, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Olisa was never found and after 40 years is presumed dead.

At the beginning of the year, the Department accepted a referral from Ann Arbor Police Department to review the investigation.

Isiah has been living in Chicago and is currently in custody and in the process of being extradited.

Court dates will be set when this process is completed.