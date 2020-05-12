After weeks battling COVID-19, MDOC officer leaves hospital

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Tom Johnson knows about being in tough spots.

He works for the Michigan Department of Corrections and for the past seven years has been a member of the Fugitive Task Force.

And today he’s a COVID-19 survivor.

Johnson caught the coronavirus while escorting a prisoner at McLaren Hospital.

He passed out at the hospital and woke up in Intensive Care.

For 26 days Tom fought. At one point doctors told his family Tom had a 10 percent chance of recovery and brought them in to see him. They thought their last image of Tom was going to be through a glass door.

But ten percent was all Tom needed.

With the support of his two brothers – they are triplets – who are also in law enforcement, Tom recovered.

On Tuesday Tom, surrounded by brothers Ted and Tim, plus more family and friends, left McLaren Hospital and was greeted with a parade of patrol cars.

His message? “Don’t count me out yet,” he said with a laugh.

Welcome home, Tom.