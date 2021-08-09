AG Nessel advocates for implementation of anti-robocall tech

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General encourages the Federal Communications Commission to help combat the rise of illegal robocalls, predominantly by moving the deadline up for smaller telephone companies to use caller ID technology.

Nessel is a part of a group of 51 attorney generals contacting the FCC with calls for caller ID implementation.

“This caller ID technology will be an essential and useful tool in helping consumers feel confident about who is on the other end of the line when they answer a call. I am urging the FCC to accelerate the deadline to implement this technology and help us minimize these illegal robocalls.”

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General,

The TRACED Act became law in 2019, requiring phone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks. This caller ID authentication technology ensures that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources.

Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, and smaller phone companies were given an extension until June 2023.

Some of the same smaller phone companies that are benefitting from the deadline extension are also responsible for originating or facilitating high volumes of illegal robocalls that spam Americans and lead to financial or personal data loss.

Without the STIR/SHAKEN technology in place, smaller companies are continuing to contact people through illegally spoofed robocalls.

The coalition of attorneys general are asking the FCC to require these companies to implement the STIR/SHAKEN technology no later than June 30, 2022.