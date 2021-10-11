AG Nessel and SOS Benson share update on three investigations related to attempted voter-fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are updating Michiganders regarding three separate investigations related to attempted voter fraud.

The results of the investigation has caused them to charge three people.

Nessel and Benson say after the investigations, the state’s election security checks and balances and signature matching standards had some instances of dishonest behavior.

Trenae Myesha Rainey of Macomb County is charged with three counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies and three counts of forging signatures on absentee ballot applications, that’s also a five-year felony. Arraignment is not yet scheduled.

Carless Clark of Wayne County was charged in Wayne County’s 36th District Court with one count of election law impersonating another to vote at an election that counts as a four-year felony, and one count of election law forgery that’s a five-year felony. Clark’s arraignment is not yet scheduled.

Also According to the Michigan State Police’s investigation, Nancy Juanita Williams of Wayne and Oakland Counties submitted separate voter registration applications for each person.

Arraignment is scheduled for Williams on Nov. 2 at 8:45 a.m.

Williams has been charged by five courts:

28th District Court (City of Southgate) – Wayne County one count of false statement in absentee ballot application, a 90-day misdemeanor; one count of forging signature on absentee ballot application, a five-year felony; and one count of election law forgery, a five-year felony.

17th District Court (Redford Township) – Wayne County two counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors; two counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and two counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

18th District Court (City of Westland) – Wayne County three counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors; three counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and three counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

29th District Court (City of Wayne) – Wayne County two counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors; two counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and two counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

46th District Court (City of Southfield) – Oakland County six counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors; six counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and six counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.



“These cases highlight the scrutiny applications and ballots undergo throughout the election process, as well as the thorough investigative process that ensues when instances of attempted fraud are suspected. I appreciate our partners at the Department of State and Michigan State Police who brought these cases to us. These collaborative investigations assist in maintaining the integrity of our elections. We will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who attempts to undermine our elections.” Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel