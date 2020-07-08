AG Nessel announces creation of criminal investigations division

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the creation of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

The CID will be led by former Lansing Police Department Capt. Thomas Fabus.

The CID is the first of its kind for the Michigan Department of Attorney General and will allow the department to better complete thorough investigations covering a variety of subjects.

“This new division is a step forward in implementing best practices as they relate to criminal investigations and establishes an operational structure to provide the autonomy and oversight needed to ensure the completion of investigations that are thorough and done with integrity at all levels,” Nessel said.

Fabus began his position with the Attorney General’s office in April as chief of investigations. Prior to joining the Attorney General’s office, he worked for the Lansing Police Department for nearly 25 years, retiring in March from the rank of captain.

In his new role, he will oversee the Department of Attorney General’s special agents and investigative efforts in a wide range of topics, from clergy abuse and officer-involved shootings, to hate crimes, cold-case homicides, child support issues, consumer protection concerns and more.

Tom obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University and graduated from the Mid-Michigan Police Academy before being hired by LPD in 1995.