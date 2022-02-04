AG Nessel apologizes for language used in ADA opinion

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel released an opinion Friday morning regarding meeting accommodations made for those with a disability.

After receiving some negative feedback regarding phrasing, Nessel issued an apology.

I have been made aware that some of the language I used in this announcement was offensive. It is never my intent to be hurtful and for that I am very sorry. The release below has been updated to remove that language.”

In Nessel’s opinion, she initially stated that “government participation should include everyone in our state who wants to serve, not just those who are fortunate enough not to have disabilities.”

After apologizing, Nessel revised her statement to the following:

“Government participation should include everyone in our state who wants to serve.”

