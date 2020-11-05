AG Nessel asks public to stop threatening calls to staff

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the public on Twitter Thursday to “please stop making harassing and threatening calls to my staff.”

Dear members of the public: Please stop making harassing & threatening calls to my staff. They are kind, hardworking public servants just doing their job. Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 5, 2020

The calls were in reference to the ballot counting in Michigan during the November election.

The threats follow a series of incidents happening across the state where people expressed dissent with the ballot counting.

In Detroit at the TCF Center on Wednesday, people began chanting, “stop the count” as election officials covered the windows of the counting place.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson just now: "If they thought they were going to intimidate or stop anyone from doing their job inside the TCF Center, then they don’t know Detroit.” https://t.co/pJJ4rLpqre — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) November 5, 2020

Also on Wednesday, President Trump filed lawsuits in battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania asking officials to stop counting votes.

The Michigan lawsuit claims Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She’s accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters…to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

The lawsuit identified Benson as Michigan’s chief election officer and deemed her responsible for methods of conducting elections. It also claims that in Wayne County, election workers changed the date that absentee ballots were received.

In response, The Michigan Department of State issued a series of fact-checked tweets Thursday.

One read Michigan’s election clerks count valid ballots that they received at their offices or in their official ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on election day. Ballots received thereafter, regardless of the postmark, are not counted.

Fact check: Michigan’s election clerks count valid ballots that they received at their offices or in their official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received thereafter, regardless of the postmark, are not counted. — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) November 5, 2020

Today, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens denied President Trump’s request.

“The judge did not think there was much merit made by the Trump campaign, attorney Bryan Waldman told 6 News. “The lawsuit was filed against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who doesn’t have much authority to do what the lawsuit was asking her to do.”

Waldman said even if Jocelyn Benson does have authority to do something to regulate the county, then at the county level that “there was just zero evidence that anything was going on was inappropriate or that the voting commissions were not complying with the laws and giving access to observe,” he said.

Benson held a press conference on Wednesday night and said, “False tweets or frivolous lawsuit the purpose is all the same, to reduce the public’s faith in our elections and our outcomes, but those efforts will not succeed. In Michigan, the process worked. Our system is secure, accurate and anyone who tells you otherwise is attacking our democracy or unhappy with the results.”