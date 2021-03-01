AG Nessel backs University of Michigan’s ban of firearms on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an amicus brief in support of the University of Michigan’s prohibition of firearms on its campus.

The prohibition is being challenged in a lawsuit in the Michigan Supreme Court.

Plaintiffs in Wade v. University of Michigan are challenging the Ann Arbor university’s authority to ban firearms on campus, but Attorney General Nessel said the university is acting within its rights.

In her amicus brief, Nessel said that the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that firearms may be prohibited in certain places in previous cases that focused on the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

“When it declared the rough contours of the Amendment, the Court was careful to single out core areas in which governments may regulate firearms – including longstanding prohibitions on guns at school,” Nessel wrote in the amicus brief. “From the first colleges on American soil to the present day, states and colleges have exercised their authority to regulate firearms in myriad ways, from outright bans to clear permission to carry. The University’s prohibition fits within this range of permissible options.”

Nessel also said in her brief that restrictions on carrying firearms exist in sensitive places like churches or schools, and also for certain individuals, such as the mentally ill or convicted felons.

The university is within its rights to prohibit firearms on campus to ensure the safety of its students and employees and the public-at-large, without infringing on the protections provided in the Second Amendment that allow individuals to possess firearms.

Click here to view a copy of the brief.