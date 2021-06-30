AG Nessel calls for reduction in Consumer Energy’s rate increase request

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With Consumer Energy’s pending rate increase request, Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to greatly reduce the rate increase requested.

Back in March, Nessel also helped intervene in Consumers Energy’s request to increase rates.

Consumers Energy’s request involves revenue increases of $225 million, which would mean an 8.8% increase for residential ratepayers and a 5.5% increase for all ratepayer classes: residential, commercial, and industrial.

In a testimony from Nessel, she argues that with the current rates in place, Consumers Energy will receive an excess revenue of $30.7 million and should not receive another rate increase. Additionally, Nessel has stated that costs can be reallocated so that costs are more fairly distributed so that residential customers would only see a rate increase of 4.8%.

An 8.8% rate increase during a time when people are struggling with job loss and economic hardships is too much. I am fighting this exorbitant rate increase request and asking the MPSC to deny the request and grant a rate decrease. As this state’s chief consumer advocate, I will continue to advocate for all Michigan customers.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Attorney General Nessel’s last intervention in Consumer’s Energy rate increase request saved electric customers nearly $154 million.

To read the Attorney General’s testimony- click here.