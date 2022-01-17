AG Nessel calls out the FCC over International scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We all get them. Scam calls.

They’re endless and they are annoying, but lately, you may have noticed calls coming from outside of the US, and that’s where officials are drawing the line because it’s costing Americans.

On Friday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that she is actively working to get this solved for not only Michiganders, but for people across the nation.

Back in 2020, Americans lost more than $250 million dollars through robocalls.

6 News spoke with Lansing woman Tatiana Talger, who says the calls are annoying frustrating, and repetitive.

“It gets very annoying getting scam calls like hundreds of times sometimes in a week it’s very, very frustrating,” said Talger.

Viewers sent 6 News messages, some saying they receive calls from scam likely numbers up to ten times a day.

Experts say more than 50 billion robocalls were made just last year.

But lately, more of those calls have been coming from outside of the U.S.

Nessel said in a statements she is writing a letter to the FCC urging them to do more. She wants the FCC to do the following:

Respond to requests from law enforcement & state attorneys general or the FCC to trace back calls within 24 hours, and block illegal or likely fraudulent callers.

Talger says she’s on board.

“There needs to be some way to block these scam callers from calling people. They just need to do something about it,” she said.

Attorney General Nessel is working with fifty other attorneys general across the country to protect people from scams.