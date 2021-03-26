AG Nessel charges two Grand Rapids individuals with human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two individuals from the Grand Rapids area were arraigned on charges related to human trafficking, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Robert Henry Grigsby, 51, of Wayland, and Vanessa Anne Phillips, 39, of Grand Rapids, allegedly conducted a criminal enterprise comprised of prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous women in Grigsby’s home in Wayland and other locations throughout the greater Grand Rapids area.

Grigsby was arraigned in the 57th District Court in Allegan County. Grigsby is charged with:

One count of Forced Labor/Commercial Sex (Sex Trafficking), a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison;

Two counts of Accepting Earnings of Prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison;

Two counts of Transportation for Prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of Conspiracy to Conduct a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony.

Phillips was also arraigned in the 57th District Court in Allegan County. Phillips is charged with:

Two counts of Forced Labor/Commercial Sex (Sex Trafficking), a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison;

Two counts of Accepting Earnings of Prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and,

One count of Conspiracy to Conduct a Criminal Enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“Those who seek to exploit vulnerable individuals are willing to set up shop anywhere. The dedicated officers of the Wayland Police Department knew that when they initiated and pursued their investigation. Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies like the Wayland Police Department make it possible to pursue these predators wherever they are operating in Michigan.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

The investigation was initiated by the Wayland Police Department, which recognized the nature and scope of the alleged activities after receiving training on human trafficking.

Wayland Police began an investigation into a human trafficking operation being conducted out of a Wayland residence in October 2018.

The investigation uncovered evidence of commercial sexual activity and transporting women for illegal activities from which the accused allegedly profited.

“Thankfully crimes like this do not occur in Wayland very often. However, the Wayland Police are fortunate to have experienced officers and investigators who are up to the task,” said Chief Mark Garnsey in a press release.