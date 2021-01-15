AG Nessel, Department of Civil Rights, file appeals to protect residents from sexual orientation discrimination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed appeals on behalf of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) with the Michigan Court of Appeals and the Michigan Supreme Court following last month’s ruling by the Michigan Court of Claims, holding that the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) provides protection for “gender identity” discrimination but not for sexual orientation discrimination.

Nessel also filed a bypass application for leave before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Rouch World LLC et al v Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al – are businesses that, based on religious grounds, denied services to customers who were either a same-sex couple or transgender.

In 2018, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission (MCRC) adopted a statement that the ELRC interpretation of “sex” included protections for individuals based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. This determination allowed the MDCR to process discrimination claims based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Complaints about the aforementioned plaintiff businesses were filed in 2019 with the MDCR, but the plaintiffs filed suit, saying that the MDCR has no jurisdiction to investigate complaints based on sexual orientation/gender identity.

Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray issued an opinion on Dec. 7 that agreed with the MCRC’s interpretive statement that the ELRC provides protections based on gender identity, but not sexual orientation.

“The highest judicial body in our country – the U.S. Supreme Court – ruled that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a form of sex discrimination, and that is case law we must not overlook in this current matter,” Nessel said. “I respectfully disagree with the Michigan Court of Claims’ recent decision, and the appeal my office filed today on behalf of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights is a sound argument for equal protection under the law for all Michigan residents – regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.”