JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The three men who were accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were convicted on multiple charges Wednesday morning.

Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is holding a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the convictions.

Earlier, Nessel released a statement on the men being found guilty on all charges.

“The prosecution of these cases prevented horrific acts from taking the lives of innocent people. Terrorist attacks and mass shootings are not spontaneous events, they are the result of planning, plotting and amassing resources in a build-up to violent acts. If prosecutors had known about the events leading up to the tragedy in Oxford, they could have intervened and prevented the massacre of innocent students.

“Instead of only reacting to known threats, it is imperative that law enforcement be proactive in order to save lives. This office will not sit idly by and watch while armed terrorists plan acts of civil unrest with the intent of causing mayhem and murder. These are not merely acts of ‘harmless chatter’ and ‘wishful thinking.’ These are criminal conspiracies to conduct dangerous acts, and it is incumbent upon law enforcement to treat this activity as such.

“Make no mistake, the quick actions of law enforcement saved lives. We are pleased the jury clearly understood that,” said Nessel.

