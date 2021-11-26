AG Nessel: how to stay protected this holiday season

A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Whether you’re shopping or donating, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says it’s important to be cautious this holiday season.

“Scams have gotten more prevalent and more sophisticated than ever before,” said Nessel.

Nessel says scammers will certainly be out in full force in the next few weeks, looking to get your money online or in-person.

Nessel says you need to be wary of people promising to get you hard to find items.

“Be extra cautious about retailers using these supply chain issues as an excuse to charge you a whole lot more than you would otherwise pay,” continued Nessel.

With days like Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday near, experts say you need to prepare beforehand.

“It’s really better not to shop online at all until you’ve had the opportunity to make sure that you put all of the safety precautions in place. It’s the same thing you wouldn’t drive a care if you didn’t have your seatbelt installed,” said Nessel.

Starting today until mid-December, Nessel will be educating fellow Michiganders on tactics used to cheat them out of their money.

“This is your money and you don’t want to get ripped off if there is a way to avoid it. So please take a look at our website,” said Nessel.