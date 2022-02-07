AG Nessel issues Notice of Intended Action to pharmacies for high COVID-19 test kit prices

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After noticing complaints regarding an at-home COVID-19 test kit sold for a higher price than normal, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a Notice of Intended Action (NIA) to three specific pharmacies.

The pharmacies are located in Holland, Madison Heights, and Birch Run.

The issue began as consumers were making complaints against Value Center Pharmacy II in Madison Heights and Skip’s Pharmacy in Holland.

These pharmacies explained that they support the prices of the kits because of the price they had to pay to buy them from the third company, Birch Run Drugs.

The pharmacies further displayed invoices showcasing costs.

“As detailed below, this Office has evidence Value Center Pharmacy was charging $50 per kit for the iHealth kit in December 2021, and that Skip’s Pharmacy was charging $80 per kit for that same product in early January 2022. We have compared these prices with both those being offered online as well as those being charged by other Michigan pharmacies. The information we have gathered provides probable cause to believe Value Center Pharmacy and Skip’s Pharmacy were charging prices to consumers for the iHealth kit grossly in excess of the price at which this kit was being sold by other retailers.” Notice of Intended Action

When purchased online from the manufacturer, the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test currently retails for $17.98 for a package containing two tests and was selling for up to $19.98 over the past month.

The NIA says it is not surprising that the kits may cost more when sold at brick-and-mortar store locations that have the primary focus of making the product immediately available.

However the NIA says, the prices being charged by Skip’s Pharmacy and Value Center seem to have made insincerely high.

In addition to owning those two pharmacies, the resident agent, Murali Ginjupalli, has a connection with Birch Run Drugs in Birch Run. The Department discovered the relationship during more in depth research.

“Compounding this Office’s concerns is the resistance we have met in trying to gather information about the prices being offered at Value Center and Skip’s Pharmacy for iHealth tests. We understand these stores to be under common ownership. And, when we finally did receive some information we were requesting, it was in the form of invoices showing Value Center and Skip’s Pharmacy purchased the kits from Birch Run Drugs. A business look-up of Birch Run Drugs on the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) website shows you are the resident agent for that entity as well. Thus, it appears an effort was made to justify the prices being charged by Value Center and Skip’s Pharmacy through invoices that do not reflect arms-length transactions.” Notice of Intended Action

The Department is encouraging the pharmacies to explore a voluntary assurance agreement to avoid additional legal action. They have until Feb. 13 to respond.