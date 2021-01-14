AG Nessel issues statement after 9 charged in Flint Water Crisis

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. She said any investigation into alleged sexual assaults committed by the late Dr. Robert Anderson would require full cooperation by the University of Michigan and an appropriation by the Legislature to cover costs. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the announcement today by Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy about the investigation into potential criminal actions that may have led to the Flint water crisis.

“Solicitor General Hammoud and Prosecutor Worthy’s track records demonstrate their commitment to public service as experienced prosecutors, which is why I appointed them to lead the criminal investigation in the Flint water crisis,” Nessel said. “I trust today’s announcement reflects their professional responsibilities and ethical obligations as the prosecuting authorities in this matter, and that their decisions are based solely on the facts, the law and the evidence.”

The Department of Attorney General represents state agencies and officials in civil lawsuits and upholds prosecutorial duties on behalf of the state in criminal cases. As the department responded to the Flint water crisis, a conflict wall was established to allow both civil and criminal teams to perform their jobs independently of each other and without jeopardizing ethical obligations by isolating information to each side.

Attorney General Nessel assigned herself to the civil litigation, isolating herself from any prior knowledge of or influence over the criminal investigation, as Hammoud and Worthy operated independently to review evidence of criminal wrongdoing.