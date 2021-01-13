AG Nessel joins 50 Attorneys General in condemning attack on U.S. Capitol

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia in sending a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“What transpired at the U.S. Capitol was an unprecedented attack on our democracy and a direct threat to the safety of our country’s leaders and other public servants,” Nessel said. “Acts of insurrection like we witnessed last week must be met with swift justice. I am committed to defending our Constitution and country from acts of sedition and terrorism, and I stand firmly with my colleagues to condemn this lawless violence.”

The coalition’s letter reads:

“We, the undersigned state attorneys general, are committed to the protection of public safety, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution. We are appalled that on January 6, 2021, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct—including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault. Worst of all, the riot resulted in the deaths of individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and others were physically injured. Beyond these harms, the rioters’ actions temporarily paused government business of the most sacred sort in our system—certifying the result of a presidential election. “We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked. “Thank you for your consideration of and work on this crucial priority.” Attorney General Nessel was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Click here to view a copy of the letter.