AG Nessel, others push for stronger investigations of sexual assault in the military

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 28 other attorney’s general pushing for a re-evaluation of how the military investigates sexual assault.

In a letter from the coalition, the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act is highlighted, especially how the legislation would professionalize the military’s prosecution of serious crimes like sexual assault.

As we honor our brave service members this Veterans Day, I am proud to stand with my colleagues in urging Congress to pass this Act – one that is long overdue. While I recognize it will not completely erase the risks of retaliation for reporting an assault, nor can it guarantee that every assault is prosecuted, this legislation properly addresses contributing factors to underreporting and under-prosecuting. Those who risk everything to protect this nation should not also suffer silently in instances of sexual violence. We owe survivors proper channels to report and must strengthen accountability against perpetrators.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

In addition, the Act addresses the reluctance to report sexual assault due to the military chain of command’s power to decide whether cases move forward to a trial.

Decisions about whether to prosecute sexual assault or domestic violence crimes would be made by independent, trained, professional military prosecutors while leaving uniquely military crimes within the chain of command.

The Act would require increased sexual assault prevention training for military personnel, and added instruction for prosecutors on the proper conduct, presentation, and handling of sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

If greenlit, Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act would constitute the largest change to the military justice system in the last 70 years.