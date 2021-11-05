AG Nessel pushes for ‘more stringent’ fuel economy standards

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general and six cities urging for rigorous standards for the corporate average fuel economy.

The coalition is supporting National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) proposal to increase standards for corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards for model years 2024 to 2026 vehicles.

The Energy Policy and Conservation Act requires NHTSA to establish “maximum feasible” fuel economy standards and to consider “technological feasibility, economic practicability, the effect of other motor vehicle standards of the Government on fuel economy, and the need of the United States to conserve energy” in doing so.

Under the Trump Administration, NHTSA abdicated this responsibility with its “SAFE” rules, which rolled back the nation’s Clean Car Standards.

The changes to the SAFE standards were expected to result in 1.9 to 2.0 additional billion barrels of fuel consumed, Nessel said, and reverse consumer savings through increased fuel expenditure.

All in all, NHTSA estimated that the net benefits of their final rules were near zero.

“Stricter fuel efficiency standards will save drivers money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and will lower the impact of climate change on environmental and public health.” Nessel said. “It is time for the NHTSA to finalize these standards so that we may continue to combat the climate crisis.”

Joining Attorney General Nessel in sending this letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, as well as the cities of Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose in filing the letter.