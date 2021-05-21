AG Nessel releases new video on preventing identity theft

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a new video today with some tips for avoiding identity theft.
Those tips can be found below:
- Never give out personal information over the phone or online unless you’re certain you can trust where it’s going;
- Thieves may use social media profiles to gather information before contacting you to appear to be someone you already know;
- Don’t post photos of credit cards, checks or other personal information online that could be used to steal your identity; and
- If your identity is stolen, it’s important to act quickly.
Nessel created the Michigan Identity Theft Support (MITS) in April. The staff is dedicated to helping victims navigate the challenges of identity theft.