AG Nessel responds to fees awarded in failed Colorado election lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan was awarded nearly $5,000 by a Colorado magistrate which is related to previously-granted sanctions against attorneys who took part in a election lawsuit that named Michigan officials as defendants.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded releasing the following statement:

“The fees awarded in this ruling are yet another reminder that the rule of law still prevails the harm inflicted by this suit and others like it after the 2020 election no doubt damaged our democracy. Seeking accountability and defending the accuracy of our elections remains imperative to maintaining their integrity.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

On Monday, Nov. 22, United States Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado ordered Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker to pay approximately $187,000 total to defendants named in their suit related to the 2020 presidential election. Michigan was awarded $4,900.

The 21-page order outlines: