AG Nessel says “glamping” company defrauded campers, never built resort

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that a company that advertised high scale camping, also known as “glamping,” has pleaded no contest after defrauding their customers.

Bella Solviva Inc. advertised in 2015 that their upscale camping resort was being built in the Antrim County Area.

The owners told customers via email they would have the option to get a refund if a reserved site was not built, or not built-in time before customers could reserve rooms.

The company accepted deposits from 2015 until 2017 and never built the resort. Customers continued to ask for refunds, and never received their money.

The company owners, Bradley, and Sandra Carlson were sentenced last month to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Bella Solviva Inc. is charged with one felony count of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000. They also face a charge of one misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion between $200 and $1,000.

“The victims in the case were lied to and taken advantage of, and my office will not stand for businesses that defraud their customers and steal their money,” Nessel said. “Consumers must be able to trust their hard-earned money will be used as intended.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Bella Solivia pleaded no contest in Antrim County Circuit Court. Sentencing for Bella Solviva is scheduled for Dec. 13th.