AG Nessel sues Trump administration for not updating energy efficiency standards

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with 15 other attorney generals and the city of New York, are suing the Trump administration’s Department of Energy (DOE) for failing to update energy efficiency standards.

The attorney generals say the Trump administration missed a deadline set by Congress in the Energy Policy and Conservation Act. (EPCA)

The group named 25 areas where the DOE failed. Some of the examples mentioned were home appliances such as washers and dryers, refrigerators and freezers, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and water heaters.

“The Trump administration has neglected to develop or maintain key energy efficiency standards, and this failure will ultimately cost consumers upward of $580 billion and could prove detrimental to our environment,” Nessel said. “These updated standards are long overdue. It’s time for the administration to meet its legal responsibilities and finally strengthen these critically important measures for the benefit of both consumers and our natural resources.”