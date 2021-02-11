AG Nessel supports budget allocations for Clean Slate Initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement, noting her appreciation for proposed allocations in the state budget to support her office’s work:
“I am grateful to Gov. Whitmer for including two important additions to my department’s budget: 1) an investment to implement the Legislature’s Clean Slate initiative that will allow us to help hundreds of thousands of Michiganders expunge certain enumerated criminal convictions; and 2) an investment to establish the Legislature’s Address Confidentiality Program – a program that is vital to protect the victims of domestic violence. Our department is committed to working on these innovative programs as well as continuing to pursue child support enforcement, financial crimes against the elderly, and the Legislature’s continued support for the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative across the state, among many other initiatives.”