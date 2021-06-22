AG Nessel testifies before House Judiciary Committee, discusses Elder Abuse Bill package

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- House Bills 4847, 4848, 4849, and 4850, as well as Senate Bills 503, 504, 505 and 506 are the last part of the Elder Abuse Task Force’s first initiatives.

Attorney General Nessel spoke out in favor of the bill package, stating that, “This package of bills is not just a good idea, it is a moral imperative.”

The bills pertain to issues regarding conservatorships and guardianships, specifically, the abuse of older adults.

In a release from the Office of the Attorney General, the new legislation, in short, will:

Require a judge to justify on the record why a family member who is willing to serve as a guardian is not suitable. While the law already provides that family members have priority, the modification serves as an additional safeguard to ensure family members get due consideration;

Eliminate a judge’s ability to prevent a challenge to an appointed guardianship/conservatorship for up to six months;

Require guardian and conservator certification and visitation frequency;

Establish a clear asset/income threshold for appointment of a conservator;

Improve the basic standard for medical testimony; and more.