LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will introduce new legislation this morning at 9:35 a.m. alongside a bipartisan group of state legislators.

The new legislation is designed to further protect the senior population, Nessel says.

The legislation will “implement fundamental reforms impacting guardians and conservators,” and is the culmination of more than two years of work by Michigan’s Elder Abuse Task Force they said.

