LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is talking about a huge national opioid settlement in Lansing.

She is joined by officials from Ingham County to highlight the positive impact of the settlement.

Nessel is breaking down the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

More specifically, she will highlight the positive impact it will have on Michigan in its fight against the opioid epidemic.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, and Ingham County Commissioner Todd Tennis are all in attendance.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. and you can watch it in the video player at the top of this page.