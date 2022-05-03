LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is holding a press conference to discuss the reported U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Late Monday night, Politico reported that it had obtained a leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a pro-choice Democrat, is responding to the draft.

In April, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sued to secure abortion rights in Michigan. The state has a 176-year-old law that bans abortion.

The 1931 law, which dates to an 1846 ban, makes it a felony to use an instrument or administer any substance with the intent “to procure the miscarriage” of a woman unless necessary to preserve her life.

Currently, the law is not in effect as it was made obsolete by Roe, but if Roe is overturned, abortions would be immediately banned in Michigan.

The governor, who is up for reelection this year, was expected to request that the Michigan Supreme Court quickly take the case rather than let it wind through lower trial and appellate courts.

The state high court has four Democratic and three Republican justices.

“It was important for us to take action now, to ensure that women and providers across the state of Michigan know whether abortions will still be available in the state because it impacts their lives and our health care providers’ practices. It’s crucial that we take this action now to secure and ensure that the Michigan Constitution protects this right that we have had available for 49 years,” Whitmer told The Associated Press, saying nearly 2.2 million women may lose access to a safe, legal medical procedure.

Earlier Tuesday, President Biden declared that a woman’s right to abortion is “fundamental” and called on voters to elect more pro-choice candidates at the federal level during the November midterms, so that Democrats can pass pro-abortion legislation.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a written statement released by the White House. “If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose, and it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”

“We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court,” he said.