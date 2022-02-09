LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As part of a multi-state coalition, Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Biden administration to repeal a 2020 rule that left some U.S. wetlands and streams unprotected by the federal government.

“In order to properly protect our environment, the EPA and Army Corps’ definition of ‘waters of the United States’ must be expanded and take into account the impacts of climate change,” Nessel said. “I urge the administration to strengthen the Clean Water Act and help preserve Michigan water quality.”

According to Nessel, more than half of all wetlands and at least 18 percent of all streams across the United States were left without federal protections.

The coalition, with members from 16 other states, supports the Biden Administration’s proposed regulation to restore the 1980s definition of “waters of the United States.”

Additionally, the coalition is pushing for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to develop an inclusive definition of U.S. waters.

Aside from Nessel, the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia, the City of New York, and the California State Water Resources Control Board are also members of the coalition.