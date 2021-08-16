AG Nessel wants power companies to give credits to those dealing with outages

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the states two biggest utility companies, DTE Energy and Consumer Energy, to credit those dealing with power outages.

After a round of severe weather last week, hundred of thousands of people were without power in Michigan.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, 67,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers were still without power.

Nessel is asking the utility companies to voluntarily credit those who were affected by the outages and to increase the credit to those dealing with the outages.

Nessel has made this argument before. In 2019, she wrote a letter to to the former Chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) saying utility companies should make the outage credit automatic and should increase the outage credit, among other things.

Currently to get an outage credit, a customer needs to file with their utility company.

“The utility workers for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working hard to restore power, and I appreciate those who have worked tirelessly the last several days on behalf of the communities they serve, but these companies also need to work hard to restore trust with their customers,” Nessel said.

“One way to restore confidence is to voluntarily adopt automatic outage credits and create a fund to assist customers displaced because of these increasingly frequent and powerful storms. We know that climate change is having a significant real impact, and a business-as-usual approach is no longer sufficient. That is why it’s imperative that our utility companies adapt to the changing climate and needs of their thousands of customers. Consumers Energy and DTE must do better than this.”