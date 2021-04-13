AG Nessel wants to help people clear their records through new laws

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Attorney Generals office is deploying some web tools to help people clean up their criminal records.

New laws took effect on Sunday allowing more crimes to be expunged from people’s records.

“The new law brings about overdue change for so many residents who would otherwise have to carry around the burden of a public criminal record well past the point of having paid their debt to society,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The first law allows people convicted of misdemeanors or local ordinance crimes related to marijuana to petition the court to set aside those convictions, as long as their activity would have been legal after recreational marijuana was legalized in the state back in December of 2018. The attorney general’s office has set up a webpage dedicated to walking people through that process. Click here to get started.

Separately, people convicted of up to three felonies can petition to have those convictions set aside by the courts.

A special email address has been set up for people with questions about the information on the website or the expungement process: AG-expungements@michigan.gov