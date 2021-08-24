AG Nessel wants your input on recent power outages

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 16: Dana Nessel, attorney for plaintiffs April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse, talks to the news media about U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman’s decision today to send a case that could possibly have overturned Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriages to trial instead of making an immediate ruling on the matter in a hearing at the U.S. Courthouse October 16, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The lawsuit was brought by April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse, a gay couple who are raising three adopted children together. Michigan passed a constitutional amendment in 2004 that defined marriage as being between a man and a woman. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel has created an online feedback form to learn more about individuals’ and businesses’ power outage experiences.

As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers. It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Those who have recently had an extended power outage can fill out AG Nessel’s August Power Outages Feedback form, which asks the individual their utility company, how long the outage was for and the financial loss from the outage.

Nessel is also planning a listening tour to visit the hardest-hit areas in the state.

Last week, Nessel urged both DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to automate consumer credits and to provide credits to help those who lost money in food or housing costs.

Additionally, AG Nessel called on the utility companies to create an assistance fund to help displaced customers during extended power outages.

According to a release from Nessel, Michigan utilities rank in the bottom quartile of reliability when benchmarked against utilities around the country, which includes being among the worst in power restoration time.