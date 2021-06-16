AG Nessel warns consumers of scam calls from ‘health departments’

In this June 4, 2019, photo, Dana Nessel, Attorney General of Michigan, listens to a question from reporters in Detroit. Hundreds of boxes. Millions of records. From Texas to Michigan this month, attorneys general are sifting through “secret” files, nondisclosure agreements between the church and families, heart wrenching letters from parents begging for action, priests’ own psychiatric evaluations. They’re looking to prosecute, and not just priests. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- In partnership with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Finance Services (DIFS), Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a consumer alert to Michigan residents, warning them of health care scammers.

The scammers are claiming to be representatives from the “U.S. Department of Health Insurance Plans for Citizens”, who were offering health insurance plans- at a discount.

This is not the first time that Nessel has had to issue a consumer alert, as last month, scammers claiming to be from state or local health departments called asking for personal information.

Bad actors continue to take advantage of this pandemic by any means possible. Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from state, local, or federal health departments offering discounted health insurance. The latest scam uses President Biden’s new healthcare policy in an effort to obtain your personal information like a social security number or Medicare number.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

According to a release from the Attorney General, hang up if someone calls claiming to be from a government agency and:

offer a new medical plan enrollment by asking for your current insurance information;

make threats (like that your existing coverage will be cancelled) or rush you to make a decision; or

attempt to obtain banking information from you.

To learn more about warning signs, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert on robocalls.