AG Nessel warns of fake emails impersonating her

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing an urgent warning to the public about emails attempting to impersonate her with a fake account.

An example of the fake message sent from the account can be seen in the photo below.

“Please don’t fall for a scam like this,” Nessel said. “These bad actors will do anything to try to impersonate someone in order to trick people into turning over personal information or even money. I urge everyone to remain skeptical when you receive messages out of the blue, email or otherwise.”

While the email does not explicitly ask for money or threaten legal action, the fraudulent message is similar to phishing emails that circulated last year by scammers impersonating officials from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

The attempt to open a line of communication is also similar to a sophisticated scam that ultimately cost one physical therapist and her family their entire savings.

Another phone scam detailed in one of Nessel’s Consumer Alerts attempted to impersonate members from the Department of Attorney General.