AG wants Michigan Supreme Court to rule on guns at the polls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, the Michigan Court of Appeals blocked the state from banning guns at polling places on Election Day.

Today, the state attorney general’s office announced it will appeal that decision to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The ban was announced earlier this month by Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, with the goal of preventing voter intimidation.

But the Court of Appeals ruled that she over-stepped her authority.

The Attorney General’s Office said the issue impacts all Michigan voters and deserves “expedited consideration” by the State Supreme Court.