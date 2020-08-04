Agency is offering assistance with eviction and rental assistance

A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers lobbying Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to extend his coronavirus-era moratorium on evictions when it expires, when the 120-day order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people would not lose their homes if they fell ill to COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic’s economic fallout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Community Action Agency is offering help through its Eviction Diversion Program (EDP) and has Rental Assistance currently available to residents of Hillsdale County, Michigan.

Tenants and landlords will have an opportunity to negotiate settlement of rental amounts owed, repair issues, or other concerns raised in the eviction case. There is no cost or charge to the landlord or tenant for this program.

The Eviction Diversion Program (EDP) provides tenants and landlords the opportunity to resolve eviction cases without the need for a trial before a Judge. All eviction cases may access mediation services.

These services are provided by:

⦁ Southeastern Dispute Resolution Services (SEDRS),

⦁ Legal Services of South Central Michigan (LSSCM),

⦁ Community Action Agency (CAA),

⦁ Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)



Rental Assistance is currently available through special funding from the State of Michigan. This funding is designated through Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and is designed to ensure that residents remain in their homes during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

These special funds can only be used to pay rent owed for rental periods in March 2020 or later.

There is no cost charged to the landlord or tenant for this service. If you are interested in this program or have additional questions please contact Community Action Agency and speak with a Housing Specialist Call: 517-784-4800, choose the “Eviction Diversion” option and leave a message with your contact information.



Community Action Agency was founded in 1965 and provides a local approach to address the causes and conditions of poverty by promoting self-sufficiency in Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale Counties through programming, advocacy and leadership