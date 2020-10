A polling place worker adjusts gloves as she tends to a reception table during the Florida primary election at the First United Methodist Church, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state’s voters headed to the polls to cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi has issued the following statement in response to Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray’s decision regarding the prohibition of open carry of firearms at the polls on Election Day:

“We intend to immediately appeal the judge’s decision as this issue is of significant public interest and importance to our election process.”